864 N Hart Street

Single-family home in Orange with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, central heating, and air conditioning, eat-in kitchen, built-in dishwasher, washer/dryer hook up, new windows, large yard with covered patio, attached two-car garage and large driveway. Walking distance to Handy Elementary and just 2.5 miles from Chapman University and Chapman University School of Law. Applicants must have good to excellent credit. Background and credit check required. Security Deposit $2700 required. Proof of income required. No smoking or pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for bi-weekly gardening service and quarterly exterior exterminator.