Orange, CA
864 N Hart Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

864 N Hart Street

864 North Hart Street · No Longer Available
Location

864 North Hart Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Single-family home in Orange with 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, hardwood floors, central heating, and air conditioning, eat-in kitchen, built-in dishwasher, washer/dryer hook up, new windows, large yard with covered patio, attached two-car garage and large driveway. Walking distance to Handy Elementary and just 2.5 miles from Chapman University and Chapman University School of Law. Applicants must have good to excellent credit. Background and credit check required. Security Deposit $2700 required. Proof of income required. No smoking or pets allowed. Tenant pays all utilities. Owner pays for bi-weekly gardening service and quarterly exterior exterminator.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 864 N Hart Street have any available units?
864 N Hart Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 864 N Hart Street have?
Some of 864 N Hart Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 864 N Hart Street currently offering any rent specials?
864 N Hart Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 864 N Hart Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 864 N Hart Street is pet friendly.
Does 864 N Hart Street offer parking?
Yes, 864 N Hart Street offers parking.
Does 864 N Hart Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 864 N Hart Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 864 N Hart Street have a pool?
No, 864 N Hart Street does not have a pool.
Does 864 N Hart Street have accessible units?
No, 864 N Hart Street does not have accessible units.
Does 864 N Hart Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 864 N Hart Street has units with dishwashers.
