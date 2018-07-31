All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 27 2020 at 12:58 AM

8514 E Baker Hill Road

8514 East Baker Hill Road · (714) 308-7490
Location

8514 East Baker Hill Road, Orange, CA 92869

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$2,590

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
gym
pool
air conditioning
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Exquisite 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom town home in Orange with a premium view. Condo is a corner unit with no one on above or no one below in the highly desirable Canyon Hills complex. This top floor condo provides plenty of privacy. It is a fantastic location, centrally located in OC convenient to many areas. Close to freeways and toll roads, a short distance to Old Town Orange, Irvine, Fullerton, Anaheim, Newport Beach and more! Master bedroom has a private bathroom, large walk in closet and small patio attached. Central heat/AC and in-unit laundry. This community offers two pools, two spas, a gym/exercise room with state of the art equipment & a spacious club house with a meeting room. The grounds are beautifully landscaped & well maintained.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8514 E Baker Hill Road have any available units?
8514 E Baker Hill Road has a unit available for $2,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8514 E Baker Hill Road have?
Some of 8514 E Baker Hill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, walk in closets, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8514 E Baker Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
8514 E Baker Hill Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8514 E Baker Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 8514 E Baker Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8514 E Baker Hill Road offer parking?
No, 8514 E Baker Hill Road does not offer parking.
Does 8514 E Baker Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8514 E Baker Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8514 E Baker Hill Road have a pool?
Yes, 8514 E Baker Hill Road has a pool.
Does 8514 E Baker Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 8514 E Baker Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8514 E Baker Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 8514 E Baker Hill Road does not have units with dishwashers.
