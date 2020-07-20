843 N Morgan Street

Amenities

Welcome to your new home in Orange! No one above or below you in this single-level, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex! BRAND-NEW Kitchen features white cabinets, NEW appliances, Breakfast bar, and Quartz Countertops! NEW laminate hardwood flooring throughout! NEW Paint throughout! Large living room at the front of the home, which flows into the NEW Kitchen, and spacious dining area. The dining area leads out to the low-maintenance patio & yard space. The bedrooms DO NOT SHARE a common wall, with the well-appointed bathroom between the 2 large bedrooms. This home features a 1-car garage and a 1-car driveway, and plenty of street parking for your guests! Central AC, new blinds, laundry hookups, and large closet space round out the features of this home! Centrally located in Orange, on the border of Villa Park! Easy access to 55 & 91 freeways, short distance to Chapman University and Old Towne Orange. Single pets welcome on a case-by-case basis. Must have qualifying income and good credit.