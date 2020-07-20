All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 843 N Morgan Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
843 N Morgan Street
Last updated June 25 2019 at 10:50 AM

843 N Morgan Street

843 North Morgan Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

843 North Morgan Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome to your new home in Orange! No one above or below you in this single-level, 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom duplex! BRAND-NEW Kitchen features white cabinets, NEW appliances, Breakfast bar, and Quartz Countertops! NEW laminate hardwood flooring throughout! NEW Paint throughout! Large living room at the front of the home, which flows into the NEW Kitchen, and spacious dining area. The dining area leads out to the low-maintenance patio & yard space. The bedrooms DO NOT SHARE a common wall, with the well-appointed bathroom between the 2 large bedrooms. This home features a 1-car garage and a 1-car driveway, and plenty of street parking for your guests! Central AC, new blinds, laundry hookups, and large closet space round out the features of this home! Centrally located in Orange, on the border of Villa Park! Easy access to 55 & 91 freeways, short distance to Chapman University and Old Towne Orange. Single pets welcome on a case-by-case basis. Must have qualifying income and good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 843 N Morgan Street have any available units?
843 N Morgan Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 843 N Morgan Street have?
Some of 843 N Morgan Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 843 N Morgan Street currently offering any rent specials?
843 N Morgan Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 843 N Morgan Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 843 N Morgan Street is pet friendly.
Does 843 N Morgan Street offer parking?
Yes, 843 N Morgan Street offers parking.
Does 843 N Morgan Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 843 N Morgan Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 843 N Morgan Street have a pool?
No, 843 N Morgan Street does not have a pool.
Does 843 N Morgan Street have accessible units?
No, 843 N Morgan Street does not have accessible units.
Does 843 N Morgan Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 843 N Morgan Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 Bedroom ApartmentsOrange 2 Bedroom Apartments
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Apartments
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles