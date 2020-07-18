All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 837 E Almond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
837 E Almond Avenue
Last updated July 5 2020 at 10:23 PM

837 E Almond Avenue

837 East Almond Avenue · (714) 426-3800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

837 East Almond Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,800

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Chapman University close and available for immediate lease. This cozy house nestled in the heart of the City of Orange. Walking distance to the Plaza and Old Towne Orange Historic District, and world-famous Chapman University. It’s strategically located in a quiet neighborhood with close proximity to major freeways 5 FWY, 22, and 57. The house features hardwood floors, newly painted, and has a back enclosed patio that is perfect for entertaining. The house comes equipped with a fridge, washer, & dryer. Call today to schedule your showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 837 E Almond Avenue have any available units?
837 E Almond Avenue has a unit available for $3,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 837 E Almond Avenue have?
Some of 837 E Almond Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 837 E Almond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
837 E Almond Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 837 E Almond Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 837 E Almond Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 837 E Almond Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 837 E Almond Avenue offers parking.
Does 837 E Almond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 837 E Almond Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 837 E Almond Avenue have a pool?
No, 837 E Almond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 837 E Almond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 837 E Almond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 837 E Almond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 837 E Almond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 837 E Almond Avenue?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity