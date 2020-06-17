All apartments in Orange
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:57 AM

8365 E Loftwood Ln

8365 Loftwood Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8365 Loftwood Lane, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
Discount / Promo: Hurry! Apply and sign the lease before March 15 to get a move in discount of $500 on your first month's rent.

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.)

Hurry! Apply and sign the lease before the end of February 2020 to get a move in discount of $500.

Gorgeous, 4 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home in the Serrano Heights community in Orange.

The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fan, fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and double pane windows. The stunning kitchen with an island counter and green tiled backsplash is fully equipped with granite countertops, cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bright and airy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep.The bathrooms are colorful with a shower stall, bathtub, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Centralized air conditioning is installed for climate control.

The exterior features a lawn and a relaxing backyard for fun outdoor activities or to entertain guests. Amenities include a beautiful swimming pool and a spa. An attached 2-car garage and on-street parking are for use. Pets are not encouraged on the premises due to past experiences. Smoking on the property is prohibited.

Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the $210 HOA fees.

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.

Nearby Parks: Oak Park, Oak Canyon Nature Center, Santiago Oaks Regional Park, and Imperial Park.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5508390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8365 E Loftwood Ln have any available units?
8365 E Loftwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8365 E Loftwood Ln have?
Some of 8365 E Loftwood Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8365 E Loftwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8365 E Loftwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8365 E Loftwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 8365 E Loftwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8365 E Loftwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 8365 E Loftwood Ln offers parking.
Does 8365 E Loftwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8365 E Loftwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8365 E Loftwood Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8365 E Loftwood Ln has a pool.
Does 8365 E Loftwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 8365 E Loftwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8365 E Loftwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8365 E Loftwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
