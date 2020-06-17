8365 E Loftwood Ln

Amenities

Discount / Promo: Hurry! Apply and sign the lease before March 15 to get a move in discount of $500 on your first month's rent.



Gorgeous, 4 bedrooms, 3-bathrooms single-family home in the Serrano Heights community in Orange.



The spacious unfurnished interior features hardwood and tile floors, ceiling fan, fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and double pane windows. The stunning kitchen with an island counter and green tiled backsplash is fully equipped with granite countertops, cabinets and drawers that offer plenty of storage, stainless steel appliances such as a refrigerator, freezer, oven/range, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. The bright and airy bedrooms are perfect for getting a good nights sleep.The bathrooms are colorful with a shower stall, bathtub, and vanity cabinet sinks surmounted by mirrors. Centralized air conditioning is installed for climate control.



The exterior features a lawn and a relaxing backyard for fun outdoor activities or to entertain guests. Amenities include a beautiful swimming pool and a spa. An attached 2-car garage and on-street parking are for use. Pets are not encouraged on the premises due to past experiences. Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Tenant is responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, cable, and internet. Landlord will cover the $210 HOA fees.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property. Unit numbers from apartments, condos and otherwise are not required.



Nearby Parks: Oak Park, Oak Canyon Nature Center, Santiago Oaks Regional Park, and Imperial Park.



No Pets Allowed



