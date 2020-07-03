8335 E Norfolk Avenue

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL VIEW home with CITY LIGHTS, SURROUNDING HILLS and LA's SKYSCRAPERS (on a clear day). Completely turnkey dream home located in the luxurious hillside community of Orange in Serrano Heights! This beautifully upgraded home delivers on the needs of the most discerning buyer. This home has 5 BR/4.5 BA, office & computer niche. Your guests will enjoy a downstairs BR with its own private BA. This remarkable home's entire exterior is newly paint w/ designer colors. Welcoming entry leads to both a formal living and dining room and is perfect for dinner parties. The gourmet kitchen is perfect with granite counters and backsplash, stainless appliances, center island with stove top, new double ovens, new microwave, dishwasher, newer kitchen faucet and deep sink, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious family room with entertainment center and fireplace. Elegant Master suite showcases a balcony to enjoy the breathtaking views, walk-in closet and beautifully appointed master bath w/ large oversized tub, dual vanities and separate walk-in shower. Imagine your family and loved ones relaxing and enjoying the lovely backyard with an amazing view. Further highlights include: upstairs laundry room & sink/crown molding/recessed lighting/LED light bulbs and dual A/C. 2-car garage equipped w/ 220 volt sub-panel EV charger and garage door keypad. This home is move-in ready!