Orange, CA
8335 E Norfolk Avenue
Last updated September 12 2019 at 3:15 AM

8335 E Norfolk Avenue

8335 E Norfolk Ave · No Longer Available
Location

8335 E Norfolk Ave, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
BEAUTIFUL VIEW home with CITY LIGHTS, SURROUNDING HILLS and LA's SKYSCRAPERS (on a clear day). Completely turnkey dream home located in the luxurious hillside community of Orange in Serrano Heights! This beautifully upgraded home delivers on the needs of the most discerning buyer. This home has 5 BR/4.5 BA, office & computer niche. Your guests will enjoy a downstairs BR with its own private BA. This remarkable home's entire exterior is newly paint w/ designer colors. Welcoming entry leads to both a formal living and dining room and is perfect for dinner parties. The gourmet kitchen is perfect with granite counters and backsplash, stainless appliances, center island with stove top, new double ovens, new microwave, dishwasher, newer kitchen faucet and deep sink, walk-in pantry and breakfast nook. Adjacent to the kitchen is the spacious family room with entertainment center and fireplace. Elegant Master suite showcases a balcony to enjoy the breathtaking views, walk-in closet and beautifully appointed master bath w/ large oversized tub, dual vanities and separate walk-in shower. Imagine your family and loved ones relaxing and enjoying the lovely backyard with an amazing view. Further highlights include: upstairs laundry room & sink/crown molding/recessed lighting/LED light bulbs and dual A/C. 2-car garage equipped w/ 220 volt sub-panel EV charger and garage door keypad. This home is move-in ready!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8335 E Norfolk Avenue have any available units?
8335 E Norfolk Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 8335 E Norfolk Avenue have?
Some of 8335 E Norfolk Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8335 E Norfolk Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8335 E Norfolk Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8335 E Norfolk Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8335 E Norfolk Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 8335 E Norfolk Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8335 E Norfolk Avenue offers parking.
Does 8335 E Norfolk Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8335 E Norfolk Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8335 E Norfolk Avenue have a pool?
No, 8335 E Norfolk Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8335 E Norfolk Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8335 E Norfolk Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8335 E Norfolk Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8335 E Norfolk Avenue has units with dishwashers.
