809 E Collins Avenue

To schedule appointment call James at 714-451-9544. This beautiful home is located on Collins between Cambridge and Shaffer. Credit application required. It is close to Old Towne Orange. It is also by the prestigious Chapman University, which has students from all over the world. There are three bedrooms and one bonus room. One full bath and one half bath. Has a washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator. This property is located on the front of the lot with a car port and 4 parking spaces. Garage is not included. Will be ready for move in June 1st.