809 E Collins Avenue

809 East Collins Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

809 East Collins Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
To schedule appointment call James at 714-451-9544. This beautiful home is located on Collins between Cambridge and Shaffer. Credit application required. It is close to Old Towne Orange. It is also by the prestigious Chapman University, which has students from all over the world. There are three bedrooms and one bonus room. One full bath and one half bath. Has a washer, dryer, microwave and refrigerator. This property is located on the front of the lot with a car port and 4 parking spaces. Garage is not included. Will be ready for move in June 1st.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 7 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 809 E Collins Avenue have any available units?
809 E Collins Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 809 E Collins Avenue have?
Some of 809 E Collins Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 809 E Collins Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
809 E Collins Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 809 E Collins Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 809 E Collins Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 809 E Collins Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 809 E Collins Avenue offers parking.
Does 809 E Collins Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 809 E Collins Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 809 E Collins Avenue have a pool?
No, 809 E Collins Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 809 E Collins Avenue have accessible units?
No, 809 E Collins Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 809 E Collins Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 809 E Collins Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

