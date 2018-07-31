All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 7710 E Sandberg Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
7710 E Sandberg Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7710 E Sandberg Lane

7710 E Sandberg Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7710 E Sandberg Ln, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a partial home rental 3 bedroom 2 bath. Does not include equestrian area. Shared rental. Great deal of improvements have been done over the past ten years including designer kitchen that features a beautiful island and sophisticated kitchen appliances. Upgraded bathrooms, flooring, new A/C units, ceiling insulation, leech lines, and many more! . The neighborhood provides a rural atmosphere, yet only minutes away from shopping and schools! Quick access to Santiago Oaks Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, or Peters Canyon Regional Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7710 E Sandberg Lane have any available units?
7710 E Sandberg Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 7710 E Sandberg Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7710 E Sandberg Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7710 E Sandberg Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7710 E Sandberg Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 7710 E Sandberg Lane offer parking?
No, 7710 E Sandberg Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7710 E Sandberg Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7710 E Sandberg Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7710 E Sandberg Lane have a pool?
No, 7710 E Sandberg Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7710 E Sandberg Lane have accessible units?
No, 7710 E Sandberg Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7710 E Sandberg Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7710 E Sandberg Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7710 E Sandberg Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7710 E Sandberg Lane has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles