7710 E Sandberg Lane

Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning recently renovated Property Amenities

This is a partial home rental 3 bedroom 2 bath. Does not include equestrian area. Shared rental. Great deal of improvements have been done over the past ten years including designer kitchen that features a beautiful island and sophisticated kitchen appliances. Upgraded bathrooms, flooring, new A/C units, ceiling insulation, leech lines, and many more! . The neighborhood provides a rural atmosphere, yet only minutes away from shopping and schools! Quick access to Santiago Oaks Regional Park, Irvine Regional Park, or Peters Canyon Regional Park.