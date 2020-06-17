All apartments in Orange
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7626 E Saddlehill Trail

7626 East Saddlehill Trail
Location

7626 East Saddlehill Trail, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Executive family luxury home ideal for entertainment or a private quiet retreat. This Orange Park Acres Custom Estate is a contemporary masterpiece of Ultimate Luxury. As you enter the beautifully appointed furnished or unfurnished home, you will see amazing details such as Brazilian Cherry hardwood Floors, American Clay Plaster, 20 ft ceilings with trestle wooden beams, home automation & lighting, 13 electric skylights and an exquisite stone entertainment area with dual fireplaces. The kitchen is a Chef's Dream with top of the line craftsmanship consisting of African Mahogany cabinets, concrete counters and Miele, Dacor, and Viking appliances: including an 8 burner range, espresso maker, steam oven, 2 stainless farmhouse sinks + island and bar sinks, , wine cooler/beverage refrig and 2 dishwashers. The lavish master retreat has amenities including double steam shower with 12 body sprays, separate spa tub, walk-in closet, fireplace, and an 1,800 sq ft Brazilian hardwood deck overlooking a beautiful lake. Exterior features include large separate guest house with private bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, sparkling SALT WATER pool, outdoor kitchen, additional guest room or office, massage room, and workshop. Entertain and impress hundreds of guests in this resort style estate or stay in for a cozy tranquil evening. Area amenities include use of a private fishing lake, basketball, and tennis courts. Truly an Impressive Piece of California Real Estate!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7626 E Saddlehill Trail have any available units?
7626 E Saddlehill Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 7626 E Saddlehill Trail have?
Some of 7626 E Saddlehill Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7626 E Saddlehill Trail currently offering any rent specials?
7626 E Saddlehill Trail isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7626 E Saddlehill Trail pet-friendly?
No, 7626 E Saddlehill Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 7626 E Saddlehill Trail offer parking?
Yes, 7626 E Saddlehill Trail does offer parking.
Does 7626 E Saddlehill Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7626 E Saddlehill Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7626 E Saddlehill Trail have a pool?
Yes, 7626 E Saddlehill Trail has a pool.
Does 7626 E Saddlehill Trail have accessible units?
No, 7626 E Saddlehill Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 7626 E Saddlehill Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7626 E Saddlehill Trail has units with dishwashers.
