7626 E Saddlehill Trail

Executive family luxury home ideal for entertainment or a private quiet retreat. This Orange Park Acres Custom Estate is a contemporary masterpiece of Ultimate Luxury. As you enter the beautifully appointed furnished or unfurnished home, you will see amazing details such as Brazilian Cherry hardwood Floors, American Clay Plaster, 20 ft ceilings with trestle wooden beams, home automation & lighting, 13 electric skylights and an exquisite stone entertainment area with dual fireplaces. The kitchen is a Chef's Dream with top of the line craftsmanship consisting of African Mahogany cabinets, concrete counters and Miele, Dacor, and Viking appliances: including an 8 burner range, espresso maker, steam oven, 2 stainless farmhouse sinks + island and bar sinks, , wine cooler/beverage refrig and 2 dishwashers. The lavish master retreat has amenities including double steam shower with 12 body sprays, separate spa tub, walk-in closet, fireplace, and an 1,800 sq ft Brazilian hardwood deck overlooking a beautiful lake. Exterior features include large separate guest house with private bedroom, bathroom and kitchen, sparkling SALT WATER pool, outdoor kitchen, additional guest room or office, massage room, and workshop. Entertain and impress hundreds of guests in this resort style estate or stay in for a cozy tranquil evening. Area amenities include use of a private fishing lake, basketball, and tennis courts. Truly an Impressive Piece of California Real Estate!