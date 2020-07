739 W Culver Avenue

Amenities

LIVE IN OLD TOWNE AND WALK TO THE PLAZA. LOCATED NEAR ST JOSEPHS MEDICAL COMPOUND, THIS UPPER LEVEL OF A TWO STORY DUPLEX IS NEWER AND HAS A GREAT OPEN FLOOR PLAN. THERE IS A ONE CAR GARAGE AND LAUNDRY ON THE GROUND LEVEL. UPSTAIRS, THE ENTRY LEADS TO A LARGE LIVING ROOM AND BREAKFAST BAR INTO THE KITCHEN WITH A DISHWASHER AND A FREESTANDING GAS RANGE. CENTRAL HEATING AND AIR CONDITIONING. BOTH NICE SIZED BEDROOMS WITH MIRRORED CLOSET DOORS. THERE IS A MAIN BATH THAT JACKS AND JILLS INTO THE BEDROOM. THE OTHER BATHROOM IS OFF THE MASTER BEDROOM. GREAT FLOORPLAN IN A GREAT LOCATION!