All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 7059 E Magdalena Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
7059 E Magdalena Drive
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

7059 E Magdalena Drive

7059 Magdalena Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7059 Magdalena Drive, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This bright stunning home is the well-sought-after Serano Heights. High ceiling entrance to a grand formal living room romantic fireplace. Separate formal dining room for those family gatherings One guest bedroom on the floor level with adjacent full bathroom. Elegant kitchen with plenty of storage place designed for comfort and function with granite countertop, center island, Hight end Thermador appliances . Double door to a well-lit backyard to relax after a long day. Gorgeous family room with a high ceiling gives off a warm and inviting feel. As you make your way upstairs you have greeted with balcony overlooking the family room. Big sized three bedrooms and master suite. Master bath with oval soaking tub. 3 car garages with direct access. This home is equipped with Smart Things hub allowing for home automation including lighting and security. move-in ready This is your dream home.
No dogs pls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7059 E Magdalena Drive have any available units?
7059 E Magdalena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 7059 E Magdalena Drive have?
Some of 7059 E Magdalena Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7059 E Magdalena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7059 E Magdalena Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7059 E Magdalena Drive pet-friendly?
No, 7059 E Magdalena Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 7059 E Magdalena Drive offer parking?
Yes, 7059 E Magdalena Drive offers parking.
Does 7059 E Magdalena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7059 E Magdalena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7059 E Magdalena Drive have a pool?
No, 7059 E Magdalena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7059 E Magdalena Drive have accessible units?
No, 7059 E Magdalena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7059 E Magdalena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7059 E Magdalena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles