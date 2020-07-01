7059 E Magdalena Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This bright stunning home is the well-sought-after Serano Heights. High ceiling entrance to a grand formal living room romantic fireplace. Separate formal dining room for those family gatherings One guest bedroom on the floor level with adjacent full bathroom. Elegant kitchen with plenty of storage place designed for comfort and function with granite countertop, center island, Hight end Thermador appliances . Double door to a well-lit backyard to relax after a long day. Gorgeous family room with a high ceiling gives off a warm and inviting feel. As you make your way upstairs you have greeted with balcony overlooking the family room. Big sized three bedrooms and master suite. Master bath with oval soaking tub. 3 car garages with direct access. This home is equipped with Smart Things hub allowing for home automation including lighting and security. move-in ready This is your dream home.

No dogs pls.