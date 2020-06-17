All apartments in Orange
704 E Maple Avenue
Last updated January 15 2020 at 2:42 AM

704 E Maple Avenue

704 East Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

704 East Maple Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
A 'classic' Classic Revival located near the heart of Old Towne Orange. This updated and remastered gem is rarely on the market. From the picket fence enclosed front yard to the refurbished interior wood floors-this home is everything you would want in a historic house. Features include-wraparound front porch, bird fountain in yard, Open floorplan kitchen with new granite counters and cabinets-stainless steel kitchen appliances-interior washer/dryer room with folding area- picturesque windows-enclosed rear yard- finished garage with off street alley access-bonus room and kitchenette in backyard-and best of all, Central Air. This is a must see home only steps from the Orange Plaza.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 E Maple Avenue have any available units?
704 E Maple Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 704 E Maple Avenue have?
Some of 704 E Maple Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 704 E Maple Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
704 E Maple Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 E Maple Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 704 E Maple Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 704 E Maple Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 704 E Maple Avenue offers parking.
Does 704 E Maple Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 704 E Maple Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 E Maple Avenue have a pool?
No, 704 E Maple Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 704 E Maple Avenue have accessible units?
No, 704 E Maple Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 704 E Maple Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 E Maple Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

