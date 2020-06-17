704 E Maple Avenue

Amenities

A 'classic' Classic Revival located near the heart of Old Towne Orange. This updated and remastered gem is rarely on the market. From the picket fence enclosed front yard to the refurbished interior wood floors-this home is everything you would want in a historic house. Features include-wraparound front porch, bird fountain in yard, Open floorplan kitchen with new granite counters and cabinets-stainless steel kitchen appliances-interior washer/dryer room with folding area- picturesque windows-enclosed rear yard- finished garage with off street alley access-bonus room and kitchenette in backyard-and best of all, Central Air. This is a must see home only steps from the Orange Plaza.