700 W La Veta #D6

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking

2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 700 W La Veta Avenue Unit#D6, Orange, CA 92868 - SHOWING: SUNDAY 2/16 AT 12 NOON



Newly Lowered Rent! Apply Now!!



Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with balcony in the highly desirable La Veta Monterey Community in Orange . This unit comes with 2 parking spots. That is rare for this complex! Central Air Conditioning and Heat. Includes Dishwasher, Gas Oven and Range. Includes water and Trash.



The community features 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, club house, playground, laundry & plenty of guest parking. Conveniently located within walking distance to CHOC & St Joseph's hospitals. Minutes away from Main Place Mall, Old Town Orange, 22, 55, 57 & 5 freeways.



For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call 714-636-9800 or email us at info@olympiacorp.net



We require all tenants to carry renter's insurance if renters insurance is not provided by tenant we will purchase insurance on your behalf in the amount of $12.50 per month.



There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.



(RLNE5427144)