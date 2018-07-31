All apartments in Orange
700 W La Veta #D6
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:45 PM

700 W La Veta #D6

700 W La Veta Ave · No Longer Available
Location

700 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo - 700 W La Veta Avenue Unit#D6, Orange, CA 92868 - SHOWING: SUNDAY 2/16 AT 12 NOON

Newly Lowered Rent! Apply Now!!

Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with balcony in the highly desirable La Veta Monterey Community in Orange . This unit comes with 2 parking spots. That is rare for this complex! Central Air Conditioning and Heat. Includes Dishwasher, Gas Oven and Range. Includes water and Trash.

The community features 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, club house, playground, laundry & plenty of guest parking. Conveniently located within walking distance to CHOC & St Joseph's hospitals. Minutes away from Main Place Mall, Old Town Orange, 22, 55, 57 & 5 freeways.

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please call 714-636-9800 or email us at info@olympiacorp.net

We require all tenants to carry renter's insurance if renters insurance is not provided by tenant we will purchase insurance on your behalf in the amount of $12.50 per month.

There is a $35.00 application fee per tenant over the age of 18.

(RLNE5427144)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W La Veta #D6 have any available units?
700 W La Veta #D6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W La Veta #D6 have?
Some of 700 W La Veta #D6's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W La Veta #D6 currently offering any rent specials?
700 W La Veta #D6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W La Veta #D6 pet-friendly?
No, 700 W La Veta #D6 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 700 W La Veta #D6 offer parking?
Yes, 700 W La Veta #D6 offers parking.
Does 700 W La Veta #D6 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 700 W La Veta #D6 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W La Veta #D6 have a pool?
Yes, 700 W La Veta #D6 has a pool.
Does 700 W La Veta #D6 have accessible units?
No, 700 W La Veta #D6 does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W La Veta #D6 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 W La Veta #D6 has units with dishwashers.

