700 W La Veta Avenue

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool guest parking

Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with balcony in the highly desirable La Veta Monterey Community in Orange . This unit comes with 2 parking spots. That is rare for this complex! Central Air Conditioning and Heat. Includes Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Oven and Range. Double Pained windows, Granite counter tops and vanities. Both bedrooms have large closets, one with a walk in closet.



The community features 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, club house, playground, laundry & plenty of guest parking. Conveniently located within walking distance to CHOC & St Joseph's hospitals. Minutes away from Main Place Mall, Old Town Orange, 22, 55, 57 & 5 freeways.