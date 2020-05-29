All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 700 W La Veta Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
700 W La Veta Avenue
Last updated March 4 2020 at 7:35 PM

700 W La Veta Avenue

700 West La Veta Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

700 West La Veta Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
Upstairs 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo with balcony in the highly desirable La Veta Monterey Community in Orange . This unit comes with 2 parking spots. That is rare for this complex! Central Air Conditioning and Heat. Includes Dishwasher, Microwave, Gas Oven and Range. Double Pained windows, Granite counter tops and vanities. Both bedrooms have large closets, one with a walk in closet.

The community features 2 swimming pools, jacuzzi, club house, playground, laundry & plenty of guest parking. Conveniently located within walking distance to CHOC & St Joseph's hospitals. Minutes away from Main Place Mall, Old Town Orange, 22, 55, 57 & 5 freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 700 W La Veta Avenue have any available units?
700 W La Veta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 700 W La Veta Avenue have?
Some of 700 W La Veta Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 W La Veta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
700 W La Veta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 W La Veta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 700 W La Veta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 700 W La Veta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 700 W La Veta Avenue offers parking.
Does 700 W La Veta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 W La Veta Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 W La Veta Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 700 W La Veta Avenue has a pool.
Does 700 W La Veta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 700 W La Veta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 700 W La Veta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 W La Veta Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles