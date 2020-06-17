6238 E Cliffway Drive

Amenities

garage walk in closets bbq/grill

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Magnificent Unobstructed 180 degree view of Catalina island, city, ocean hills, and canyon! This 4 bedroom , 2.5 Bath home has a kitchen window over looking the yard and off into the sunset. Formal living room and formal dining room make this home perfect for entertaining. The family room opens to the backyard where there is a built in BBQ, very calm and relaxing. The master is amazing, the space, the view, very serene. The master bath boast dual sinks, a separate shower and tub, and a large walk-in closet. There is convenient inside laundry and a three car garage. All this located in a secure gated guarded community. Must see! Call/ Text John Kelly to schedule a private showing 949-233-5574