6238 E Cliffway Drive
Last updated May 31 2020 at 7:55 AM

6238 E Cliffway Drive

6238 East Cliffway Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6238 East Cliffway Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

garage
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Magnificent Unobstructed 180 degree view of Catalina island, city, ocean hills, and canyon! This 4 bedroom , 2.5 Bath home has a kitchen window over looking the yard and off into the sunset. Formal living room and formal dining room make this home perfect for entertaining. The family room opens to the backyard where there is a built in BBQ, very calm and relaxing. The master is amazing, the space, the view, very serene. The master bath boast dual sinks, a separate shower and tub, and a large walk-in closet. There is convenient inside laundry and a three car garage. All this located in a secure gated guarded community. Must see! Call/ Text John Kelly to schedule a private showing 949-233-5574

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6238 E Cliffway Drive have any available units?
6238 E Cliffway Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 6238 E Cliffway Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6238 E Cliffway Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6238 E Cliffway Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6238 E Cliffway Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 6238 E Cliffway Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6238 E Cliffway Drive offers parking.
Does 6238 E Cliffway Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6238 E Cliffway Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6238 E Cliffway Drive have a pool?
No, 6238 E Cliffway Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6238 E Cliffway Drive have accessible units?
No, 6238 E Cliffway Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6238 E Cliffway Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6238 E Cliffway Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6238 E Cliffway Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6238 E Cliffway Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
