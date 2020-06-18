6216 E Blairwood Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office. A beautiful foyer leads you to an elegant formal dining room with a cozy fireplace & a set of French door leading to the yard. Dramatic 2 story high formal dining room with sweeping draperies has ample room for your dining set and china cabinets. A dream kitchen offers an extensive central island with bar sitting, lots of cabinets with glass doors, breakfast nook, granite countertops, dual ovens, a newer stove, dishwasher, and faucet. An office conveniently sits next to the double entry door--Just a perfect home office! A very spacious family room is open to the kitchen and upgraded with built-in cabinets. The master suite, including a huge retreat, bath, & his/her closets, provide you with forever views of city lights, Catalina, sunset, and mountains. All secondary bedrooms have an en-suite bath, including one on the 1st level--perfect for elder parents! New roman shades, new wood flooring on staircase and upstairs. So much storage in garage, laundry room, and walk-in closets. No one behind--this view oriented backyard features new artificial turf, a charming gazebo, & a newer BBQ. Dual zoned AC. Water filtration system. Wonderful curb appeal! HOA pool, spa, sport courts, and park. Move-in condition! Call today!