6216 E Blairwood Lane

Amenities
Impressive view home located in a quiet cul-de-sac in prestigious gated Parkridge Estate! Approx. 4150 SF boast 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths plus an office. A beautiful foyer leads you to an elegant formal dining room with a cozy fireplace & a set of French door leading to the yard. Dramatic 2 story high formal dining room with sweeping draperies has ample room for your dining set and china cabinets. A dream kitchen offers an extensive central island with bar sitting, lots of cabinets with glass doors, breakfast nook, granite countertops, dual ovens, a newer stove, dishwasher, and faucet. An office conveniently sits next to the double entry door--Just a perfect home office! A very spacious family room is open to the kitchen and upgraded with built-in cabinets. The master suite, including a huge retreat, bath, & his/her closets, provide you with forever views of city lights, Catalina, sunset, and mountains. All secondary bedrooms have an en-suite bath, including one on the 1st level--perfect for elder parents! New roman shades, new wood flooring on staircase and upstairs. So much storage in garage, laundry room, and walk-in closets. No one behind--this view oriented backyard features new artificial turf, a charming gazebo, & a newer BBQ. Dual zoned AC. Water filtration system. Wonderful curb appeal! HOA pool, spa, sport courts, and park. Move-in condition! Call today!