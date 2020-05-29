All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 601 S Woodland Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
601 S Woodland Street
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:07 PM

601 S Woodland Street

601 South Woodland Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

601 South Woodland Street, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Call Listing Agent Kelly - 714.376.0212 for private showings.
You've dreamed of living in a mid-century modern home or an Eichler home. Here is your chance and this one is AMAZING! Huge lot with a dark bottom pool, updated, modern, walls of glass that showcase the indoor-outdoor living. From the entertainers kitchen with high-end appliances, 2 car garage, mini-split heating and air conditioning units and the warm wood floors... this house is a modern dream. If you enjoy entertaining, private outdoor spaces and architectural homes --- meet your new home. This Eichler community is known for being social -- from neighborhood parties to casual encounters with neighbors, fur babies and children -- you will meet new people. Come see why so may people happily call this Fairhaven Eichler track home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 601 S Woodland Street have any available units?
601 S Woodland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 601 S Woodland Street have?
Some of 601 S Woodland Street's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 601 S Woodland Street currently offering any rent specials?
601 S Woodland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 601 S Woodland Street pet-friendly?
No, 601 S Woodland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 601 S Woodland Street offer parking?
Yes, 601 S Woodland Street offers parking.
Does 601 S Woodland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 601 S Woodland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 601 S Woodland Street have a pool?
Yes, 601 S Woodland Street has a pool.
Does 601 S Woodland Street have accessible units?
No, 601 S Woodland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 601 S Woodland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 601 S Woodland Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 6 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles