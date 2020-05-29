601 S Woodland Street

Amenities

You've dreamed of living in a mid-century modern home or an Eichler home. Here is your chance and this one is AMAZING! Huge lot with a dark bottom pool, updated, modern, walls of glass that showcase the indoor-outdoor living. From the entertainers kitchen with high-end appliances, 2 car garage, mini-split heating and air conditioning units and the warm wood floors... this house is a modern dream. If you enjoy entertaining, private outdoor spaces and architectural homes --- meet your new home. This Eichler community is known for being social -- from neighborhood parties to casual encounters with neighbors, fur babies and children -- you will meet new people. Come see why so may people happily call this Fairhaven Eichler track home.