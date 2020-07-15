All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 6008 E Teton Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
6008 E Teton Ave
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

6008 E Teton Ave

6008 East Teton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6008 East Teton Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
6008 TETON AVENUE, ORANGE 92867 - (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1974 living sq feet. The home is in great condition and has central air/heat, newer interior paint, newer carpet and the backyard has 2 separate patios with lots of fruit trees: Lemon, Orange, Tangerine and Avocado. This beautiful home is located just off of Cannon and Serrano not far from the highly rated Villa Park High School.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange
UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All Utilities
GARDENING: Tenant Pays Gardening (Tenant Billed $75/mo)
PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos with applications

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE1921257)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6008 E Teton Ave have any available units?
6008 E Teton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 6008 E Teton Ave have?
Some of 6008 E Teton Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6008 E Teton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6008 E Teton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6008 E Teton Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6008 E Teton Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6008 E Teton Ave offer parking?
No, 6008 E Teton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6008 E Teton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6008 E Teton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6008 E Teton Ave have a pool?
No, 6008 E Teton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6008 E Teton Ave have accessible units?
No, 6008 E Teton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6008 E Teton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6008 E Teton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles