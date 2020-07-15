6008 E Teton Ave

Amenities

6008 TETON AVENUE, ORANGE 92867 - (3 BED / 2.5 BATH) - This beautiful home has 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths with 1974 living sq feet. The home is in great condition and has central air/heat, newer interior paint, newer carpet and the backyard has 2 separate patios with lots of fruit trees: Lemon, Orange, Tangerine and Avocado. This beautiful home is located just off of Cannon and Serrano not far from the highly rated Villa Park High School.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Orange

UTILITIES: Tenant Pays All Utilities

GARDENING: Tenant Pays Gardening (Tenant Billed $75/mo)

PETS: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photos with applications



No Dogs Allowed



