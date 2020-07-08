5838 E Indigo Circle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Excellent opportunity. Cul de Sac home in the wonderful gated 'Cottages' community. Peacefuil & Serene hills views.

Great floor plan with office and 1 full bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. 9 foot ceilings,

recessed lighting, large 2 car garage, granite countertops, stainless appliances...Beautiful! master closet has great

Built-ins! Beautiful Wood floors in the Living/dining rooms. Tile in the family room, kitchen and downstairs office room

& bath. Freshly Painted and New Carpet all upstairs. Washer/Dryer & Refrig included....