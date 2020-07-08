5838 E Indigo Circle

Amenities
Excellent opportunity. Cul de Sac home in the wonderful gated 'Cottages' community. Peacefuil & Serene hills views.
Great floor plan with office and 1 full bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. 9 foot ceilings,
recessed lighting, large 2 car garage, granite countertops, stainless appliances...Beautiful! master closet has great
Built-ins! Beautiful Wood floors in the Living/dining rooms. Tile in the family room, kitchen and downstairs office room
& bath. Freshly Painted and New Carpet all upstairs. Washer/Dryer & Refrig included....