Orange, CA
5838 E Indigo Circle
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

5838 E Indigo Circle

5838 East Indigo Court · No Longer Available
Location

5838 East Indigo Court, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Excellent opportunity. Cul de Sac home in the wonderful gated 'Cottages' community. Peacefuil & Serene hills views.
Great floor plan with office and 1 full bath downstairs and 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms upstairs. 9 foot ceilings,
recessed lighting, large 2 car garage, granite countertops, stainless appliances...Beautiful! master closet has great
Built-ins! Beautiful Wood floors in the Living/dining rooms. Tile in the family room, kitchen and downstairs office room
& bath. Freshly Painted and New Carpet all upstairs. Washer/Dryer & Refrig included....

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5838 E Indigo Circle have any available units?
5838 E Indigo Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5838 E Indigo Circle have?
Some of 5838 E Indigo Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5838 E Indigo Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5838 E Indigo Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5838 E Indigo Circle pet-friendly?
No, 5838 E Indigo Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5838 E Indigo Circle offer parking?
Yes, 5838 E Indigo Circle offers parking.
Does 5838 E Indigo Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5838 E Indigo Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5838 E Indigo Circle have a pool?
No, 5838 E Indigo Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5838 E Indigo Circle have accessible units?
No, 5838 E Indigo Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5838 E Indigo Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5838 E Indigo Circle has units with dishwashers.

