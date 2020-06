5838 E Dandelion Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

VISIT THE VILLAGE! NICE 3 BEDROOM 3 BATH DETACHED HOME THAT IS NESTLED ON A ONE BLOCK STREET. A CHARMING FRONT PORCH LEADS TO AN OPEN FLOORPLAN FEATURING A LIVING ROOM THAT HAS A FIREPLACE AND ENTERTAINMENT BUILT-INS, OPEN TO THE DINING AREA. THE KITCHEN HAS BEEN REMODELED WITH STAINLESS APPLIANCES, NEW CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERS. DIRECT ACCESS TO A 2 CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENT 1/2 BATH FOR THE GUESTS. UPSTAIRS 2 BEDROOMS WITH MAIN BATH AND A MASTER BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN BATH AND WALK-IN CLOSET. ENCLOSED REAR YARD WITH 2 PATIO SEATING AREAS. COULD BE RENTED FURNISHED OR UNFURNISHED, YOUR CHOICE. SMALL COMMUNITY, ASSOCIATION POOL.