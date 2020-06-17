5827 E Bottlebrush Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

The Village is a desirable, quaint and quiet community tucked away in the foothills of Orange. Situated inside is this charming detached home that has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, measures a spacious 1,650 sq. ft. and has direct access to a two car garage. The kitchen was fully remodeled in 2015 showcasing beautiful black granite countertops, white cabinetry, built-in storage and stainless steel appliances. Brand new carpet has just been installed. This comfortable open floor plan offers high vaulted ceilings, natural sunlight, dual pane windows, window blinds, tile floors, neutral paint, linen cabinets and a fireplace. The second floor features a central hallway with ample storage and a large laundry closet conveniently close to all four bedrooms. Directly adjacent to the kitchen is a fully enclosed backyard with a large concrete patio and lush landscape, offering privacy and a perfect space for entertaining.