Orange, CA
5827 E Bottlebrush Drive
Last updated June 2 2019 at 10:08 AM

5827 E Bottlebrush Drive

5827 E Bottlebrush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

5827 E Bottlebrush Dr, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Village is a desirable, quaint and quiet community tucked away in the foothills of Orange. Situated inside is this charming detached home that has 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bath, measures a spacious 1,650 sq. ft. and has direct access to a two car garage. The kitchen was fully remodeled in 2015 showcasing beautiful black granite countertops, white cabinetry, built-in storage and stainless steel appliances. Brand new carpet has just been installed. This comfortable open floor plan offers high vaulted ceilings, natural sunlight, dual pane windows, window blinds, tile floors, neutral paint, linen cabinets and a fireplace. The second floor features a central hallway with ample storage and a large laundry closet conveniently close to all four bedrooms. Directly adjacent to the kitchen is a fully enclosed backyard with a large concrete patio and lush landscape, offering privacy and a perfect space for entertaining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive have any available units?
5827 E Bottlebrush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive have?
Some of 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5827 E Bottlebrush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive offers parking.
Does 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive have a pool?
No, 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive have accessible units?
No, 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5827 E Bottlebrush Drive has units with dishwashers.
