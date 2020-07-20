579 W Honey Tree Way

Amenities
4 Spacious bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathsLarge kitchen with dining area with granite counter tops with island and stainless steel appliances open up to the living room with cozy fireplace and upgraded laminate floors. Master bedroom has walk-in closet with separate shower & tub with double vanity sinks. Relaxing front porch steps away from new Sports Parks with lightened tennis & basketball courts, awesome playgrounds. Close to 55,57,91 fwy and churches, schools, shopping. Owner will consider 1 small pet under 15lbs