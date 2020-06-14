All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E

5515 East Crest De Ville Avenue · (714) 396-7295
Location

5515 East Crest De Ville Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3000 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
hot tub
Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Orange, Crest de Ville is an awesome gated community containing 47 of the most elegant homes in Orange County. This fully renovated home includes new plumbing, electrical, new flooring, new cabinets, top of the line finishes, modern decor and colors, new kitchen, and 4 new bathrooms and beautiful laminated flooring throughout' The master bath has a large 5 foot by 7-foot shower with two shower heads with quartz walls. A beautiful soaking tub highlights the master bath as you enter. A view deck was added to capture one of the best views of Catalina. This two story home consists of 4 bedrooms with the master suite downstairs and a total of 3000 square feet of elegant living area. There has been no area of this home that has not been remodeled and replaced. All new lighting fixtures, all new flooring and new cabinets throughout. You cannot keep from falling in love with the kitchen in this property in its unique design and beauty. It is amazing. The beautiful yard is entirely landscaped front and back and includes a very large spa to sit in and enjoy the view of Orange County.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E have any available units?
5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E have?
Some of 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E currently offering any rent specials?
5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E pet-friendly?
No, 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E offer parking?
Yes, 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E does offer parking.
Does 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E have a pool?
No, 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E does not have a pool.
Does 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E have accessible units?
Yes, 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E has accessible units.
Does 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E has units with dishwashers.
