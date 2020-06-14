5515 E Crest De Ville Avenue E

Amenities

Located in one of the most prestigious areas of Orange, Crest de Ville is an awesome gated community containing 47 of the most elegant homes in Orange County. This fully renovated home includes new plumbing, electrical, new flooring, new cabinets, top of the line finishes, modern decor and colors, new kitchen, and 4 new bathrooms and beautiful laminated flooring throughout' The master bath has a large 5 foot by 7-foot shower with two shower heads with quartz walls. A beautiful soaking tub highlights the master bath as you enter. A view deck was added to capture one of the best views of Catalina. This two story home consists of 4 bedrooms with the master suite downstairs and a total of 3000 square feet of elegant living area. There has been no area of this home that has not been remodeled and replaced. All new lighting fixtures, all new flooring and new cabinets throughout. You cannot keep from falling in love with the kitchen in this property in its unique design and beauty. It is amazing. The beautiful yard is entirely landscaped front and back and includes a very large spa to sit in and enjoy the view of Orange County.