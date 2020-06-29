All apartments in Orange
Last updated May 12 2020 at 3:07 PM

533 E Glendale Avenue

533 East Glendale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

533 East Glendale Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

garage
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Here’s your chance! You’ve waited patiently. You’ve bided your time. You’ve calculated your moves. And now it all pays off. This larger Eichler home is authentic and warm with a 2 car garage and a hobby room. What are mid-centiury modern elements that make us swoon? Philipine mahogany walls, modern square blocks, featuring original kitchen and bathrooms with walls of glass that overlook the sparkling pool. Live in a neighborhood where your neighbors know one another. Close to literally EVERYTHING! A walk to the farmers market, a bike ride to the Orange Circle and short drive to the beach. Surrounded by the best eateries and watering holes..... and the most AMAZING neighbors and new friends ever.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 E Glendale Avenue have any available units?
533 E Glendale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 533 E Glendale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
533 E Glendale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 E Glendale Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 533 E Glendale Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 533 E Glendale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 533 E Glendale Avenue offers parking.
Does 533 E Glendale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 533 E Glendale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 E Glendale Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 533 E Glendale Avenue has a pool.
Does 533 E Glendale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 533 E Glendale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 533 E Glendale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 E Glendale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 533 E Glendale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 533 E Glendale Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
