533 E Glendale Avenue

Amenities
Here’s your chance! You’ve waited patiently. You’ve bided your time. You’ve calculated your moves. And now it all pays off. This larger Eichler home is authentic and warm with a 2 car garage and a hobby room. What are mid-centiury modern elements that make us swoon? Philipine mahogany walls, modern square blocks, featuring original kitchen and bathrooms with walls of glass that overlook the sparkling pool. Live in a neighborhood where your neighbors know one another. Close to literally EVERYTHING! A walk to the farmers market, a bike ride to the Orange Circle and short drive to the beach. Surrounded by the best eateries and watering holes..... and the most AMAZING neighbors and new friends ever.