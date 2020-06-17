All apartments in Orange
520 N Orange Street.
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:46 PM

520 N Orange Street

520 North Orange Street · No Longer Available
Location

520 North Orange Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Call Paul for private showing 949.732.0061 or rent@pdcre.com. Welcome to 520 N Orange, a charming 1915 Craftsman Home fully restored by a master woodworker with an eye for fine detail. Located directly across the street from Chapman University, and a short walk to the famous Orange Circle with restaurants, bars, and boutique shops. Featuring completely restored original wood flooring, fully hand crafted doors, mouldings, and cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious first floor master, has custom milled cedar wood walk in closet, completely new dual sink bathroom with walk in shower and soaking tub. French doors seclude a private den off the living space, for a fantastic office, optional bedroom, or formal dining area. A comfortable loft space tops the stairs, with TV area and additional storage. Two large bedrooms upstairs, each with a private bathroom, all fully remodeled. Thick, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and hardwood through the rest. Window coverings on all windows, and attached (with no direct access) one car garage. This home is truly a masterpiece and the attention to detail is astounding. Don't wait, call now for virtual tour, or private showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 520 N Orange Street have any available units?
520 N Orange Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 520 N Orange Street have?
Some of 520 N Orange Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 520 N Orange Street currently offering any rent specials?
520 N Orange Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N Orange Street pet-friendly?
No, 520 N Orange Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 520 N Orange Street offer parking?
Yes, 520 N Orange Street offers parking.
Does 520 N Orange Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N Orange Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N Orange Street have a pool?
No, 520 N Orange Street does not have a pool.
Does 520 N Orange Street have accessible units?
No, 520 N Orange Street does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N Orange Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N Orange Street does not have units with dishwashers.

