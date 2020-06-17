520 N Orange Street.

Amenities

Call Paul for private showing 949.732.0061 or rent@pdcre.com. Welcome to 520 N Orange, a charming 1915 Craftsman Home fully restored by a master woodworker with an eye for fine detail. Located directly across the street from Chapman University, and a short walk to the famous Orange Circle with restaurants, bars, and boutique shops. Featuring completely restored original wood flooring, fully hand crafted doors, mouldings, and cabinetry, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Spacious first floor master, has custom milled cedar wood walk in closet, completely new dual sink bathroom with walk in shower and soaking tub. French doors seclude a private den off the living space, for a fantastic office, optional bedroom, or formal dining area. A comfortable loft space tops the stairs, with TV area and additional storage. Two large bedrooms upstairs, each with a private bathroom, all fully remodeled. Thick, plush carpet in the bedrooms, and hardwood through the rest. Window coverings on all windows, and attached (with no direct access) one car garage. This home is truly a masterpiece and the attention to detail is astounding. Don't wait, call now for virtual tour, or private showing.