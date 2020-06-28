All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 517 East Barkley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
517 East Barkley Avenue
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:05 PM

517 East Barkley Avenue

517 East Barkley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

517 East Barkley Avenue, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Mid century modern classic. save with the beautiful drought tolerant california native desert lawn that leads to the charming front porch accented in used brick. once inside the original oak hardwood floors reflect the quality of 1953 construction. open floor plan features living room with wood burning fireplace and custom built-ins. an open dining area with a large picture window with a view of the rear yard. lots of windows, lots of light. the kitchen features quality mc candles tile counters, new floor and sunny eating area. a bath off the living room is perfect for the guests and the main bath has tub/shower. 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with an office/den. ceiling fans to keep cool. detached 2 car garage with laundry area and deep sink. an attached "rompus room" off the rear of the garage that has many uses. rear yard has a concrete slab that was used as a basketball court and lots of green lawn complete with a play set for the young at heart.
Mid century modern classic. save with the beautiful drought tolerant california native desert lawn that leads to the charming front porch accented in used brick. once inside the original oak hardwood floors reflect the quality of 1953 construction. open floor plan features living room with wood burning fireplace and custom built-ins. an open dining area with a large picture window with a view of the rear yard. lots of windows, lots of light. the kitchen features quality mc candles tile counters, new floor and sunny eating area. a bath off the living room is perfect for the guests and the main bath has tub/shower. 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with an office/den. ceiling fans to keep cool. detached 2 car garage with laundry area and deep sink. an attached "rompus room" off the rear of the garage that has many uses. rear yard has a concrete slab that was used as a basketball court and lots of green lawn complete with a play set for the young at heart.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 East Barkley Avenue have any available units?
517 East Barkley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 517 East Barkley Avenue have?
Some of 517 East Barkley Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 517 East Barkley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
517 East Barkley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 East Barkley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 517 East Barkley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 517 East Barkley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 517 East Barkley Avenue offers parking.
Does 517 East Barkley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 East Barkley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 East Barkley Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 517 East Barkley Avenue has a pool.
Does 517 East Barkley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 517 East Barkley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 517 East Barkley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 517 East Barkley Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles