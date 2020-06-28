517 East Barkley Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court carport on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Mid century modern classic. save with the beautiful drought tolerant california native desert lawn that leads to the charming front porch accented in used brick. once inside the original oak hardwood floors reflect the quality of 1953 construction. open floor plan features living room with wood burning fireplace and custom built-ins. an open dining area with a large picture window with a view of the rear yard. lots of windows, lots of light. the kitchen features quality mc candles tile counters, new floor and sunny eating area. a bath off the living room is perfect for the guests and the main bath has tub/shower. 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with an office/den. ceiling fans to keep cool. detached 2 car garage with laundry area and deep sink. an attached "rompus room" off the rear of the garage that has many uses. rear yard has a concrete slab that was used as a basketball court and lots of green lawn complete with a play set for the young at heart.

Mid century modern classic. save with the beautiful drought tolerant california native desert lawn that leads to the charming front porch accented in used brick. once inside the original oak hardwood floors reflect the quality of 1953 construction. open floor plan features living room with wood burning fireplace and custom built-ins. an open dining area with a large picture window with a view of the rear yard. lots of windows, lots of light. the kitchen features quality mc candles tile counters, new floor and sunny eating area. a bath off the living room is perfect for the guests and the main bath has tub/shower. 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms with an office/den. ceiling fans to keep cool. detached 2 car garage with laundry area and deep sink. an attached "rompus room" off the rear of the garage that has many uses. rear yard has a concrete slab that was used as a basketball court and lots of green lawn complete with a play set for the young at heart.