511 W. Maple Ave
Last updated July 18 2019 at 11:19 AM

511 W. Maple Ave

511 West Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

511 West Maple Avenue, Orange, CA 92868

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Old Town Orange! 3 Bed + Loft! End Unit! - 3 bedroom + loft end unit! The living room/dining room great room has a fireplace and lots of windows. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances and hard surface counter-tops. Powder room and direct access to the 2 car garage. Cork floors, solar electricity and tankless water heater. Second floor has a spacious master retreat with rock/tile and glass shower, spa tub, dual vanities and walk in closet! 2 additional bedrooms, one with a balcony. Upstairs laundry room and second full bath. The loft or third level is the game room/4th bedroom, attached to an outdoor entertainment deck. Enjoy the sites and sounds of Old Towne Orange. Minutes to the Circle, train station and Chapman University!

Submit on pets.

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee per person. Incomplete applications will not be considered.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For more information contact: Caitlin@rpmcoast.com

(RLNE4884566)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 W. Maple Ave have any available units?
511 W. Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 511 W. Maple Ave have?
Some of 511 W. Maple Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 511 W. Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
511 W. Maple Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 W. Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 511 W. Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 511 W. Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 511 W. Maple Ave offers parking.
Does 511 W. Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 W. Maple Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 W. Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 511 W. Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 511 W. Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 511 W. Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 511 W. Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 W. Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
