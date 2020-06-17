All apartments in Orange
Last updated November 1 2019 at 2:18 AM

5024 E Valencia Drive

5024 East Valencia Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5024 East Valencia Drive, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Dramatic and roomy 3 bedroom, 2 Bath single level custom built home featuring a very large family/bonus room off the rear with a large dramatic fireplace and double sliding doors to a large covered patio. Spacious and private large rear yard with plenty of space of the avid gardener. A fully equipped gourmet kitchen features gas range, granite counters, oven and microwave, dishwasher, sit down dining counter and low maintenance tile floors. Also featuring a formal living room w/fireplace and formal dining room. Also included are a 3 car garage(1 smaller) and separate laundry room. Further amenities include central air conditioning, automatic sprinklers, ceiling fans, newer dual pane windows, gorgeous wood floors and much more. Never before on the market for lease and now includes new paint and carpets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 E Valencia Drive have any available units?
5024 E Valencia Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 5024 E Valencia Drive have?
Some of 5024 E Valencia Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5024 E Valencia Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5024 E Valencia Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 E Valencia Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5024 E Valencia Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 5024 E Valencia Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5024 E Valencia Drive offers parking.
Does 5024 E Valencia Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 E Valencia Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 E Valencia Drive have a pool?
No, 5024 E Valencia Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5024 E Valencia Drive have accessible units?
No, 5024 E Valencia Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 E Valencia Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5024 E Valencia Drive has units with dishwashers.
