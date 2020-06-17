5024 E Valencia Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Dramatic and roomy 3 bedroom, 2 Bath single level custom built home featuring a very large family/bonus room off the rear with a large dramatic fireplace and double sliding doors to a large covered patio. Spacious and private large rear yard with plenty of space of the avid gardener. A fully equipped gourmet kitchen features gas range, granite counters, oven and microwave, dishwasher, sit down dining counter and low maintenance tile floors. Also featuring a formal living room w/fireplace and formal dining room. Also included are a 3 car garage(1 smaller) and separate laundry room. Further amenities include central air conditioning, automatic sprinklers, ceiling fans, newer dual pane windows, gorgeous wood floors and much more. Never before on the market for lease and now includes new paint and carpets.