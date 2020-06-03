480 S. Glassel St..

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors parking recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

2 Bed/1Bath Unit in Orange near Circle & Chapman University - Upgrades 2 bed/1 bath upstairs apartment with sunny kitchen and eating area, hardwood floors, kitchen with stove, granite countertops, refrigerator , blinds, wall A/C and assigned parking. Just a short distance to Chapman University, Near Hart Park, Orange Circle In Old Town Orange, and 22 Fwy.



Give us a call or visit or website to find additional availability www.Lcrefs.com

Security deposit equal to one months rent OAC.



714-241-7368 or 714-317-8047



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5128214)