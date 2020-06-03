480 S. Glassel St..

Amenities
2 Bed/1Bath Unit in Orange near Circle & Chapman University - Upgrades 2 bed/1 bath upstairs apartment with sunny kitchen and eating area, hardwood floors, kitchen with stove, granite countertops, refrigerator , blinds, wall A/C and assigned parking. Just a short distance to Chapman University, Near Hart Park, Orange Circle In Old Town Orange, and 22 Fwy.
Give us a call or visit or website to find additional availability www.Lcrefs.com
Security deposit equal to one months rent OAC.
714-241-7368 or 714-317-8047
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5128214)