Orange, CA
468 N Cambridge Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

468 N Cambridge Street

468 South Cambridge Street · No Longer Available
Location

468 South Cambridge Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Living in Old Towne Orange! You will love this beautiful well-kept Orange Cottage! This 3 bedroom home is spacious enough for modern living, yet delights with just enough nostalgia from the days of egg-cream sodas & apple pie! Modern upgrades and amenities include recessed lighting in the large living room and kitchen, central A/C and ceiling fans for your cooling pleasure, and original hardwood floors that are pristine and newly refinished! You will love the vintage kitchen featuring an antique stove, and 50’s style booth seating, yet with ample counter and cabinet space for your 21st century cooking needs. And no running out to the garage on rainy days, as this home features inside laundry! Parking is easy with your long driveway that runs up along side of the house to the 2 car detached garage. There is a pleasant rear patio that overlooks the well-manicured backyard! All of this just blocks from Chapman University and less than a mile walk to the Old Towne Orange Circle and all that Old Towne Orange has to offer including shops, restaurants, & more! Not too far beyond that is the Downtown Orange Medical Hub featuring Award winning hospitals including St. Joseph’s and Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)! 468 N. Cambridge St……..You Will LOVE Living Here! This unit is not accepting non-occupant co-signors.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 468 N Cambridge Street have any available units?
468 N Cambridge Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 468 N Cambridge Street have?
Some of 468 N Cambridge Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 468 N Cambridge Street currently offering any rent specials?
468 N Cambridge Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 468 N Cambridge Street pet-friendly?
No, 468 N Cambridge Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 468 N Cambridge Street offer parking?
Yes, 468 N Cambridge Street offers parking.
Does 468 N Cambridge Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 468 N Cambridge Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 468 N Cambridge Street have a pool?
No, 468 N Cambridge Street does not have a pool.
Does 468 N Cambridge Street have accessible units?
No, 468 N Cambridge Street does not have accessible units.
Does 468 N Cambridge Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 468 N Cambridge Street does not have units with dishwashers.

