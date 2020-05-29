468 N Cambridge Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garage recently renovated air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Living in Old Towne Orange! You will love this beautiful well-kept Orange Cottage! This 3 bedroom home is spacious enough for modern living, yet delights with just enough nostalgia from the days of egg-cream sodas & apple pie! Modern upgrades and amenities include recessed lighting in the large living room and kitchen, central A/C and ceiling fans for your cooling pleasure, and original hardwood floors that are pristine and newly refinished! You will love the vintage kitchen featuring an antique stove, and 50’s style booth seating, yet with ample counter and cabinet space for your 21st century cooking needs. And no running out to the garage on rainy days, as this home features inside laundry! Parking is easy with your long driveway that runs up along side of the house to the 2 car detached garage. There is a pleasant rear patio that overlooks the well-manicured backyard! All of this just blocks from Chapman University and less than a mile walk to the Old Towne Orange Circle and all that Old Towne Orange has to offer including shops, restaurants, & more! Not too far beyond that is the Downtown Orange Medical Hub featuring Award winning hospitals including St. Joseph’s and Children’s Hospital of Orange County (CHOC)! 468 N. Cambridge St……..You Will LOVE Living Here! This unit is not accepting non-occupant co-signors.