456 N Shaffer Street

WELCOME TO THIS 1922 VINTAGE CRAFTSMAN BUNGALOW. A DOUBLE GABLE ROOF FORMS THE SWING SIZED FRONT PORCH SUPPORTED BY CLASSICAL ROUND COLUMNS. THE LIVING ROOM HAS THE BRICK GAS HEATER FIREPLACE FLANKED BY BUILT-IN BOOKCASES. OAK HARDWOOD FLOORS, ORIGINAL MOLDINGS, PANEL DOORS AND BASEBOARDS ARE ORIGINAL TO THE PERIOD. THE DINING ROOM FEATURES THE CLASSIC BUILT-IN BUFFET. THE KITCHEN HAS A VINTAGE WEDGEWOOD STOVE, COOLER CUPBOARD, TILE COUNTERS, KITCHEN-AID TUB DISHWASHER AND BUILT-INS. THE BEDROOMS HAVE WALK-IN CLOSETS AND LOTS OF WINDOWS. THE EXPANSIVE REAR YARD FEATURES A GUEST HOUSE WITH A BRICK FIREPLACE, BOOKCASES, ROUNDED CEILINGS AND A BEAUTIFUL BATH FEATURING WAINSCOT WALLS, PEDESTAL SINK AND A MARBLE TILE SHOWERS W/BENCH. THE LONG COBBLESTONE DRIVEWAY LEADS TO A NEWER 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE WITH A CUSTOM CARRIAGE DOOR DESIGN. NICE REAR YARD WITH 2 SEATING AREAS, ONE AN OUTDOOR LIVING AREA FEATURING SHADE TREE WITH DG BASE AND STONE, THE OTHER A BRICK PATIO EATING AREA. A SEPARATE WASH HOUSE THAT SERVICES BOTH STRUCTURES. NEWER 200 AMP ELECTRICAL SERVICE, COPPER PLUMBING, FOUNDATION IS BOLTED/RETROFITTED AND EVEN A WATTS VALVE FOR THE GAS LINE! LOVINGLY RESTORED AND READY!