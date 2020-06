Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Located on the corner of Wilson and Shaffer, a lovely 3 bedroom, 2 baths in immaculate condition. This entire home has been restored to perfect condition. Everything looks just like new. Has air conditioning and newer windows and doors. Close to shopping, restaurants, transportation. Nice yard with fruit trees and one car garage. Has a covered patio and storage shed.