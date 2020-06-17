442 S OLIVE Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Dual Master in the heart of Orange! Walk to the Orange Circle to enjoy the shops and restaurants! This home features tile flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, recessed lighting and fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Included with the unit is a Washer/Dryer, your own private detached single-car garage and one reserved outside parking space. This carriage-style unit is located on the second floor of a triplex and has an enclosed patio below for BBQing and entertaining. Easy freeway access and close to Hart Park, shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this cozy home!