All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 442 S OLIVE Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
442 S OLIVE Street
Last updated April 24 2019 at 1:45 AM

442 S OLIVE Street

442 South Olive Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

442 South Olive Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Dual Master in the heart of Orange! Walk to the Orange Circle to enjoy the shops and restaurants! This home features tile flooring, granite countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, recessed lighting and fireplace in the living room. The kitchen features built-in microwave, stainless steel appliances and refrigerator. Included with the unit is a Washer/Dryer, your own private detached single-car garage and one reserved outside parking space. This carriage-style unit is located on the second floor of a triplex and has an enclosed patio below for BBQing and entertaining. Easy freeway access and close to Hart Park, shopping and dining. Don't miss out on this cozy home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 442 S OLIVE Street have any available units?
442 S OLIVE Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 442 S OLIVE Street have?
Some of 442 S OLIVE Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 442 S OLIVE Street currently offering any rent specials?
442 S OLIVE Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 442 S OLIVE Street pet-friendly?
No, 442 S OLIVE Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 442 S OLIVE Street offer parking?
Yes, 442 S OLIVE Street offers parking.
Does 442 S OLIVE Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 442 S OLIVE Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 442 S OLIVE Street have a pool?
No, 442 S OLIVE Street does not have a pool.
Does 442 S OLIVE Street have accessible units?
No, 442 S OLIVE Street does not have accessible units.
Does 442 S OLIVE Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 442 S OLIVE Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles