440 S OLIVE Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION!! THIS 2 BEDROOM 2 1/2 BATH HOME THAT FEATURES CERAMIC TILE, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS IN THE KITCHEN AND BATHROOM VANITIES, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A BUILT-IN MICROWAVE AND REFRIGERATOR. LARGE LIVING ROOM AREA WITH A FIREPLACE. RECESSED LIGHTING. CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING AND HEAT. BALCONY OFF OF UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM. DIRECT ACCESS TO A ONE CAR GARAGE AND AN ADDITIONAL SPOT RESERVED OUTSIDE THE HOME. NEW WASHER/DRYER INCLUDED. TRULY A ONE OF A KIND HOME WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO THE ORANGE CIRCLE AND EVEN CHAPMAN UNIVERSITY! COME SEE!