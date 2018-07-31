All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 437 E. Maple.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
437 E. Maple
Last updated November 22 2019 at 10:51 AM

437 E. Maple

437 East Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

437 East Maple Avenue, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Spacious And Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Classic Victorian Home in Old Town Orange - Fantastic opportunity to call Old Town Orange home. 5 bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 2200 sq ft of living space.
Original hardwood floors greet you as you enter your spacious living room. Lovely kitchen with plenty of counter space and adorable breakfast nook. 2 large bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs including a large master suite. Property boasts a fantastic wrap around front porch and nice sized backyard with gardener included. Central A.C and heat. Don't wait, this property will not last long. 1 year lease 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.

(RLNE4882679)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 437 E. Maple have any available units?
437 E. Maple doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 437 E. Maple currently offering any rent specials?
437 E. Maple is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 437 E. Maple pet-friendly?
No, 437 E. Maple is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 437 E. Maple offer parking?
No, 437 E. Maple does not offer parking.
Does 437 E. Maple have units with washers and dryers?
No, 437 E. Maple does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 437 E. Maple have a pool?
No, 437 E. Maple does not have a pool.
Does 437 E. Maple have accessible units?
No, 437 E. Maple does not have accessible units.
Does 437 E. Maple have units with dishwashers?
No, 437 E. Maple does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 437 E. Maple have units with air conditioning?
No, 437 E. Maple does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles