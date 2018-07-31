437 E. Maple

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious And Well Maintained 5 Bedroom 3 Bath Classic Victorian Home in Old Town Orange - Fantastic opportunity to call Old Town Orange home. 5 bedrooms and 3 baths spread out over nearly 2200 sq ft of living space.

Original hardwood floors greet you as you enter your spacious living room. Lovely kitchen with plenty of counter space and adorable breakfast nook. 2 large bedrooms downstairs and 3 bedrooms upstairs including a large master suite. Property boasts a fantastic wrap around front porch and nice sized backyard with gardener included. Central A.C and heat. Don't wait, this property will not last long. 1 year lease 1 month deposit. Qualifying income and credit a must.



