4349 E Cerro Villa Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors parking recently renovated refrigerator

Beautiful custom built home near Villa Park. Walk into vaulted ceiling entry complete with custom chandelier. Large windows with plantation shutters throughout allow for a flood of natural light. Rich wood flooring and custom built in shelving. Beautifully landscaped, spacious backyard on huge lot. Three downstairs bedrooms with upgraded full bath. Downstairs room with double doors currently being used as office. Remodeled kitchen, refrigerator included. Separate laundry room, W/D included. Master bedroom suite is entire second floor. Huge, upgraded master bathroom with dual vanities and frameless glass shower doors. Ensuite & large patio deck off master with panoramic views. Wonderful quiet neighborhood close to schools.