425 N Bloomberry
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:18 AM

425 N Bloomberry

425 North Bloomberry · No Longer Available
Location

425 North Bloomberry, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome Home! This beautifully maintained corner/end unit in the gated Cambridge II is waiting just for you! Enter through the front door into a spacious family and dining room, complete with gas log fireplace and sliding glass doors showcasing the private covered paver patio. With its open kitchen and granite countertops, newer appliances, provided refrigerator, and large pantry closet, you'll enjoy hosting family and friends. There's a powder room for your guests on this lower level, along with inside laundry (washer and dryer included), and direct access to a 2-car garage! Head up the stairs to a open loft/flex space which can serve as an additional bedroom (no closet), office, or living space. With a double storage closet, several windows, and double sky lights, this area has endless possibilities. On the second level you'll also find a light and bright large master suite featuring a walk-in closet, double vanity, and stand alone shower and bathtub, and beautiful tree and park views. There are two spacious secondary bedrooms, each with mirrored wardrobe doors on good-sized closets. There is also a guest bath on this level, with a double vanity and shower in tub combination. Flooring downstairs in tile, stairs and upstairs are wood laminate. Cambridge II has an inviting pool/spa area which is located nearby.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 425 N Bloomberry have any available units?
425 N Bloomberry doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 425 N Bloomberry have?
Some of 425 N Bloomberry's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 425 N Bloomberry currently offering any rent specials?
425 N Bloomberry is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 425 N Bloomberry pet-friendly?
No, 425 N Bloomberry is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 425 N Bloomberry offer parking?
Yes, 425 N Bloomberry offers parking.
Does 425 N Bloomberry have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 425 N Bloomberry offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 425 N Bloomberry have a pool?
Yes, 425 N Bloomberry has a pool.
Does 425 N Bloomberry have accessible units?
No, 425 N Bloomberry does not have accessible units.
Does 425 N Bloomberry have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 425 N Bloomberry has units with dishwashers.

