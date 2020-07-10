425 N Bloomberry.

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome Home! This beautifully maintained corner/end unit in the gated Cambridge II is waiting just for you! Enter through the front door into a spacious family and dining room, complete with gas log fireplace and sliding glass doors showcasing the private covered paver patio. With its open kitchen and granite countertops, newer appliances, provided refrigerator, and large pantry closet, you'll enjoy hosting family and friends. There's a powder room for your guests on this lower level, along with inside laundry (washer and dryer included), and direct access to a 2-car garage! Head up the stairs to a open loft/flex space which can serve as an additional bedroom (no closet), office, or living space. With a double storage closet, several windows, and double sky lights, this area has endless possibilities. On the second level you'll also find a light and bright large master suite featuring a walk-in closet, double vanity, and stand alone shower and bathtub, and beautiful tree and park views. There are two spacious secondary bedrooms, each with mirrored wardrobe doors on good-sized closets. There is also a guest bath on this level, with a double vanity and shower in tub combination. Flooring downstairs in tile, stairs and upstairs are wood laminate. Cambridge II has an inviting pool/spa area which is located nearby.