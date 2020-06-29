All apartments in Orange
4191 N Santa Lucia Street
4191 N Santa Lucia Street

4191 N Santa Lucia St · No Longer Available
Location

4191 N Santa Lucia St, Orange, CA 92865
Northeast Anaheim

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous new home located conveniently in Orange, California. The home is looking for first, or new lessor to occupy this brand-new property. Built in 2019, October.

This property showcases with an open floor plan, all new windows, all new doors, all new lighting, all new paint, all new roofing all new paint etc.

This two bedroom property has all new granite countertops and kitchens, wood cabinets with white overlay, new central air-conditioning unit, tankless water heaters, new porcelain tile. The closets have new glass mirrors and large bedroom plans. Bathrooms have all new appliances, including cabinets and toilets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4191 N Santa Lucia Street have any available units?
4191 N Santa Lucia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 4191 N Santa Lucia Street currently offering any rent specials?
4191 N Santa Lucia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4191 N Santa Lucia Street pet-friendly?
No, 4191 N Santa Lucia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 4191 N Santa Lucia Street offer parking?
No, 4191 N Santa Lucia Street does not offer parking.
Does 4191 N Santa Lucia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4191 N Santa Lucia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4191 N Santa Lucia Street have a pool?
No, 4191 N Santa Lucia Street does not have a pool.
Does 4191 N Santa Lucia Street have accessible units?
No, 4191 N Santa Lucia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4191 N Santa Lucia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4191 N Santa Lucia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4191 N Santa Lucia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4191 N Santa Lucia Street has units with air conditioning.
