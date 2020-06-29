4191 N Santa Lucia Street

Amenities

Gorgeous new home located conveniently in Orange, California. The home is looking for first, or new lessor to occupy this brand-new property. Built in 2019, October.



This property showcases with an open floor plan, all new windows, all new doors, all new lighting, all new paint, all new roofing all new paint etc.



This two bedroom property has all new granite countertops and kitchens, wood cabinets with white overlay, new central air-conditioning unit, tankless water heaters, new porcelain tile. The closets have new glass mirrors and large bedroom plans. Bathrooms have all new appliances, including cabinets and toilets.