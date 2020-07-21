All apartments in Orange
Last updated September 12 2019 at 12:08 AM

401 N COTSWOLDS Lane

401 North Cotswolds Lane · No Longer Available
Location

401 North Cotswolds Lane, Orange, CA 92869

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Fantastic townhouse style condo located in a premium location withing the gated HOA with pool views and a large private back patio. Freshly painted and gorgeous flooring. Two car garage with roll-up garage door and direct entry into the unit. Inside laundry room, large kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, appliances, stove and dining area next to the living room. Large living room with sliding glass door to the back patio area and nice and tall ceilings. Half bathroom downstairs for guests. Cozy fireplace in the Family room. Light & bright skylight & large windows. Lovely 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Large master bedroom suite and sparkling swimming pool views, master bathroom has a spacious walk-in closet, soaking tub, dual widespread sink faucets, vanity area and a separate walk-in shower. This gated community HOA includes a tropical like pool area, a large heated spa and plenty of greenbelts. Conveniently located close to Grijalva park, walking/bike trails, the toll roads, the 55/22 freeways and Old Town Orange.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane have any available units?
401 N COTSWOLDS Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane have?
Some of 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane currently offering any rent specials?
401 N COTSWOLDS Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane pet-friendly?
No, 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane offer parking?
Yes, 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane offers parking.
Does 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane have a pool?
Yes, 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane has a pool.
Does 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane have accessible units?
No, 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 401 N COTSWOLDS Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
