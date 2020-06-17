385 Olive St S

Amenities

on-site laundry garage recently renovated bbq/grill range

Unit Amenities range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage

Private and quiet back unit with 2 bedrooms and one recently remodeled bathroom with tub/shower combo. The unit boasts a nice sized living room and separate dining area making your living space feel nice and open. The updated kitchen offers a gas range, brand new countertops and ample cabinets for storage, plus direct access to your own backyard. The great outdoor private backyard is perfect for your BBQ, table and chairs, with it's own Avocado tree and two raised planter beds ready for your gardening techniques. Amazing location within walking or biking distance to the Downtown Orange Historic District, and close to Chapman University, The Orange Circle restaurants and shops, and easy access to the 22 and 5 Freeways. A one car garage comes with the unit, however laundry facilities are not available.