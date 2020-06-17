All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

385 Olive St S

385 South Olive Street · (714) 608-4618
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

385 South Olive Street, Orange, CA 92866

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
bbq/grill
range
Unit Amenities
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Private and quiet back unit with 2 bedrooms and one recently remodeled bathroom with tub/shower combo. The unit boasts a nice sized living room and separate dining area making your living space feel nice and open. The updated kitchen offers a gas range, brand new countertops and ample cabinets for storage, plus direct access to your own backyard. The great outdoor private backyard is perfect for your BBQ, table and chairs, with it's own Avocado tree and two raised planter beds ready for your gardening techniques. Amazing location within walking or biking distance to the Downtown Orange Historic District, and close to Chapman University, The Orange Circle restaurants and shops, and easy access to the 22 and 5 Freeways. A one car garage comes with the unit, however laundry facilities are not available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 385 Olive St S have any available units?
385 Olive St S has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 385 Olive St S have?
Some of 385 Olive St S's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 385 Olive St S currently offering any rent specials?
385 Olive St S isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 385 Olive St S pet-friendly?
No, 385 Olive St S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 385 Olive St S offer parking?
Yes, 385 Olive St S does offer parking.
Does 385 Olive St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 385 Olive St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 385 Olive St S have a pool?
No, 385 Olive St S does not have a pool.
Does 385 Olive St S have accessible units?
No, 385 Olive St S does not have accessible units.
Does 385 Olive St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 385 Olive St S does not have units with dishwashers.
