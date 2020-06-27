All apartments in Orange
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM

383 N. Center St.

383 North Center Street · No Longer Available
Location

383 North Center Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
383 N. Center St. Available 08/10/19 - This is as close to Chapman U as you can get, being right across the street from the Keck Science Center, this 3 Bed 2 Bath is ideal for any student or anyone that wants to be close to the action. The dining room is open to the living room. You have a 1 car attached garage with washer/dryer hookup in the garage. Each bedroom has sliding mirror closet doors. You have a backyard as well. Parking includes the 1 car garage and the driveway additional parking is permit parking on the street.

(RLNE4070511)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 383 N. Center St. have any available units?
383 N. Center St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 383 N. Center St. currently offering any rent specials?
383 N. Center St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 383 N. Center St. pet-friendly?
No, 383 N. Center St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 383 N. Center St. offer parking?
Yes, 383 N. Center St. offers parking.
Does 383 N. Center St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 383 N. Center St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 383 N. Center St. have a pool?
No, 383 N. Center St. does not have a pool.
Does 383 N. Center St. have accessible units?
No, 383 N. Center St. does not have accessible units.
Does 383 N. Center St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 383 N. Center St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 383 N. Center St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 383 N. Center St. does not have units with air conditioning.
