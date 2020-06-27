Amenities

w/d hookup garage

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

383 N. Center St. Available 08/10/19 - This is as close to Chapman U as you can get, being right across the street from the Keck Science Center, this 3 Bed 2 Bath is ideal for any student or anyone that wants to be close to the action. The dining room is open to the living room. You have a 1 car attached garage with washer/dryer hookup in the garage. Each bedroom has sliding mirror closet doors. You have a backyard as well. Parking includes the 1 car garage and the driveway additional parking is permit parking on the street.



(RLNE4070511)