Orange, CA
375 S. Greengrove Dr.
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:22 PM

375 S. Greengrove Dr.

375 Greengrove Drive · No Longer Available
Location

375 Greengrove Drive, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
375 S. Greengrove Dr. Available 12/16/19 Four Bedroom Single Family Home in a Peaceful Neighborhood in Orange! - This quaint home in Orange has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,689 square feet. As you enter the home and into the front spacious living room, you are greeted with classic architecture with lots of character! The front living room is spacious with built in shelving and a sky light which offers plenty of natural lighting. Moving forward to the family room, you will find a beautiful stone fireplace, built in storage, and access to the backyard! The kitchen and dining room include plenty of room for entertaining as well as ample storage and counter space. The kitchen features a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, double sink, and desk area! Connected to the family room is a large laundry room which includes a washer and dryer and more storage space! The bedrooms offer space, great sized closets, large windows, and ceiling fans! Both bathrooms are full sized with bath tubs and cabinet vanities. As you exit into the gorgeous backyard, you are greeted with a landscape that is perfect for entertaining! There is a large grass area, a patio cover, fire pit area, and side yards on either side of the home. The home is located near Chapman Ave, freeway access to the 55 and 22 freeways, Hart Park, and plenty of shopping centers and schools! Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Trash and landscaper included.

DRE# 01197438

(RLNE5307745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 375 S. Greengrove Dr. have any available units?
375 S. Greengrove Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 375 S. Greengrove Dr. have?
Some of 375 S. Greengrove Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 375 S. Greengrove Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
375 S. Greengrove Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 375 S. Greengrove Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 375 S. Greengrove Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 375 S. Greengrove Dr. offer parking?
No, 375 S. Greengrove Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 375 S. Greengrove Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 375 S. Greengrove Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 375 S. Greengrove Dr. have a pool?
No, 375 S. Greengrove Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 375 S. Greengrove Dr. have accessible units?
No, 375 S. Greengrove Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 375 S. Greengrove Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 375 S. Greengrove Dr. has units with dishwashers.

