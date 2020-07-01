Amenities

375 S. Greengrove Dr. Available 12/16/19 Four Bedroom Single Family Home in a Peaceful Neighborhood in Orange! - This quaint home in Orange has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and is 1,689 square feet. As you enter the home and into the front spacious living room, you are greeted with classic architecture with lots of character! The front living room is spacious with built in shelving and a sky light which offers plenty of natural lighting. Moving forward to the family room, you will find a beautiful stone fireplace, built in storage, and access to the backyard! The kitchen and dining room include plenty of room for entertaining as well as ample storage and counter space. The kitchen features a refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher, double sink, and desk area! Connected to the family room is a large laundry room which includes a washer and dryer and more storage space! The bedrooms offer space, great sized closets, large windows, and ceiling fans! Both bathrooms are full sized with bath tubs and cabinet vanities. As you exit into the gorgeous backyard, you are greeted with a landscape that is perfect for entertaining! There is a large grass area, a patio cover, fire pit area, and side yards on either side of the home. The home is located near Chapman Ave, freeway access to the 55 and 22 freeways, Hart Park, and plenty of shopping centers and schools! Pets okay, upon approval with an additional security deposit and pet rent. Trash and landscaper included.



