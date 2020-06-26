All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 373 N Fern Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
373 N Fern Street
Last updated August 7 2019 at 3:20 AM

373 N Fern Street

373 North Fern Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

373 North Fern Street, Orange, CA 92867

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful home located in a highly desirable residential neighborhood where pride of ownership is apparent. This bright
and airy 5 bedrooms 2 baths just got the kitchen and bathrooms remodeled. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new
interior paint, cozy wood burning & gas fireplace in the family room, central air, inside laundry with built-in storage cabinets
and new roof! New copper plumbing, dishwasher, water heater, and water softening system too. The inviting back yard has
a wonderful new patio with fruit trees surrounded by block walls, both front and back have sprinklers. Conveniently located
near Chapman University, restaurants, easy freeway access, and just minutes to Old Town Orange, the Honda Center, Angel
Stadium, and theme parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 5 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 373 N Fern Street have any available units?
373 N Fern Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 373 N Fern Street have?
Some of 373 N Fern Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 373 N Fern Street currently offering any rent specials?
373 N Fern Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 373 N Fern Street pet-friendly?
No, 373 N Fern Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 373 N Fern Street offer parking?
Yes, 373 N Fern Street offers parking.
Does 373 N Fern Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 373 N Fern Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 373 N Fern Street have a pool?
No, 373 N Fern Street does not have a pool.
Does 373 N Fern Street have accessible units?
No, 373 N Fern Street does not have accessible units.
Does 373 N Fern Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 373 N Fern Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
Brookfield
245 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
El Patio
321 W Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
Georgian
315 East Lincoln Avenue
Orange, CA 92865
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles