373 N Fern Street

Amenities
Beautiful home located in a highly desirable residential neighborhood where pride of ownership is apparent. This bright
and airy 5 bedrooms 2 baths just got the kitchen and bathrooms remodeled. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new
interior paint, cozy wood burning & gas fireplace in the family room, central air, inside laundry with built-in storage cabinets
and new roof! New copper plumbing, dishwasher, water heater, and water softening system too. The inviting back yard has
a wonderful new patio with fruit trees surrounded by block walls, both front and back have sprinklers. Conveniently located
near Chapman University, restaurants, easy freeway access, and just minutes to Old Town Orange, the Honda Center, Angel
Stadium, and theme parks.