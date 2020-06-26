373 N Fern Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautiful home located in a highly desirable residential neighborhood where pride of ownership is apparent. This bright

and airy 5 bedrooms 2 baths just got the kitchen and bathrooms remodeled. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout, new

interior paint, cozy wood burning & gas fireplace in the family room, central air, inside laundry with built-in storage cabinets

and new roof! New copper plumbing, dishwasher, water heater, and water softening system too. The inviting back yard has

a wonderful new patio with fruit trees surrounded by block walls, both front and back have sprinklers. Conveniently located

near Chapman University, restaurants, easy freeway access, and just minutes to Old Town Orange, the Honda Center, Angel

Stadium, and theme parks.