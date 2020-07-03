372 W Linden Drive

Amenities
Wonderful opportunity to lease end unit condo is family oriented Riverbend Community. This property is located toward end of culdesac and offers over 2000 living square feet with 3 bedrooms plus an office & 3 1/2 bathroomsnumerous upgrades and amenities including: gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, open to family room with fireplace, carpet/tile/wood flooring, plantation shutters and other custom window treatments, a large private side courtyard, 2 car garage, water softener, retractable screen, multiple ceiling fans, association pool/spa, tennis, basketball and playground all in a great area.