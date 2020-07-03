All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 372 W Linden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
372 W Linden Drive
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

372 W Linden Drive

372 West Linden Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

372 West Linden Drive, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
courtyard
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Wonderful opportunity to lease end unit condo is family oriented Riverbend Community. This property is located toward end of culdesac and offers over 2000 living square feet with 3 bedrooms plus an office & 3 1/2 bathroomsnumerous upgrades and amenities including: gorgeous kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, open to family room with fireplace, carpet/tile/wood flooring, plantation shutters and other custom window treatments, a large private side courtyard, 2 car garage, water softener, retractable screen, multiple ceiling fans, association pool/spa, tennis, basketball and playground all in a great area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 372 W Linden Drive have any available units?
372 W Linden Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 372 W Linden Drive have?
Some of 372 W Linden Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 372 W Linden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
372 W Linden Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 372 W Linden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 372 W Linden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 372 W Linden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 372 W Linden Drive offers parking.
Does 372 W Linden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 372 W Linden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 372 W Linden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 372 W Linden Drive has a pool.
Does 372 W Linden Drive have accessible units?
No, 372 W Linden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 372 W Linden Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 372 W Linden Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor at Main Place
1235 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CA
Lake Forest, CAWhittier, CAUpland, CADowney, CANewport Beach, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles