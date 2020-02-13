All apartments in Orange
Find more places like 360 S Grand Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orange, CA
/
360 S Grand Street
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

360 S Grand Street

360 South Grand Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orange
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

360 South Grand Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
A MUST SEE!! Custom features! Newly remodeled SINGLE STORY Craftsman home (built in 1946). Located in the Heart of Old Towne several blocks from the Old Towne Plaza, Chapman University, shopping, restaurants, etc.

Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, unique basement/wine cellar, double garage, separate storage/hobby shed with good size rear yard and patio area for entertainment.

BRAND NEW KITCHEN ACCENTED WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ETC. BATHROOMS FEATURE NEW CABINETS/QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS CLEAR GLASS ENCLOSURES FOR TUB AND SHOWERS. The master bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space.

Modern Features: Brand new central air + pre-wired A/V hookups with all the modern features of a new home.

Classic Features: Refurbished original hardwood floors, original brick fireplace, lots of period correct shelving and cabinets throughout the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 360 S Grand Street have any available units?
360 S Grand Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 360 S Grand Street have?
Some of 360 S Grand Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 360 S Grand Street currently offering any rent specials?
360 S Grand Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 360 S Grand Street pet-friendly?
No, 360 S Grand Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 360 S Grand Street offer parking?
Yes, 360 S Grand Street offers parking.
Does 360 S Grand Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 360 S Grand Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 360 S Grand Street have a pool?
No, 360 S Grand Street does not have a pool.
Does 360 S Grand Street have accessible units?
No, 360 S Grand Street does not have accessible units.
Does 360 S Grand Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 360 S Grand Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ridgewood Village Apartment Homes
1918 E Vanowen Ave
Orange, CA 92867
Allure
3099 W Chapman Ave
Orange, CA 92868
AMLI Uptown Orange
385 S Manchester Ave
Orange, CA 92868
Santiago Apartments
235 W Lincoln Ave
Orange, CA 92865
Eleven10
1110 W Town and Country Rd
Orange, CA 92868
Orange Creek Apartment Homes
4011 East Chapman Avenue
Orange, CA 92869
The Knolls
3138 E Maple Ave
Orange, CA 92869
Pinewood Villas Apartments
1855 East Rose Avenue
Orange, CA 92867

Similar Pages

Orange 1 BedroomsOrange 2 Bedrooms
Orange Apartments with ParkingOrange Pet Friendly Places
Orange Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CA
Downey, CALake Forest, CAGarden Grove, CATustin, CAWhittier, CALaguna Niguel, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Orange Vale Colony

Apartments Near Colleges

Chapman UniversityCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles