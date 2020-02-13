360 S Grand Street

Amenities

A MUST SEE!! Custom features! Newly remodeled SINGLE STORY Craftsman home (built in 1946). Located in the Heart of Old Towne several blocks from the Old Towne Plaza, Chapman University, shopping, restaurants, etc.



Features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, unique basement/wine cellar, double garage, separate storage/hobby shed with good size rear yard and patio area for entertainment.



BRAND NEW KITCHEN ACCENTED WITH WHITE SHAKER CABINETS, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, ETC. BATHROOMS FEATURE NEW CABINETS/QUARTZ TOPS, STAINLESS CLEAR GLASS ENCLOSURES FOR TUB AND SHOWERS. The master bedroom is spacious with plenty of closet space.



Modern Features: Brand new central air + pre-wired A/V hookups with all the modern features of a new home.



Classic Features: Refurbished original hardwood floors, original brick fireplace, lots of period correct shelving and cabinets throughout the home.