352 S Pine ST Available 06/01/20 352 S Pine St - Available - This beautiful 5 bedroom 2 bath home is available now. Near Old Towne Orange and Chapman University. Hardwood floors in the common areas and new carpet in each bedroom.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4844490)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 352 S Pine ST have any available units?
352 S Pine ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
Is 352 S Pine ST currently offering any rent specials?
352 S Pine ST is not currently offering any rent specials.