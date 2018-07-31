348 N Cleveland Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Beautifully remodeled, adorable vintage home! Built in 1909 in the Old Town Historic District! Incredible location! Close to Chapman University and the Orange Circle with fabulous restaurants and shops, Relax on nostalgic front porch. Stunning kitchen and baths! Wonderful open floor plan including a Living Room, Dining Room, gorgeous updated Kitchen, large Family Room with fireplace. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings, great ambiance! Master Bedroom has been generously enlarged, en suite bathroom. Enjoy spacious yard with fruit trees. Pristine & meticulous inside and out! Unbelievable opportunity to share the Old Towne Orange lifestyle!