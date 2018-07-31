All apartments in Orange
Last updated June 22 2020 at 5:33 PM

348 N Cleveland Street

348 North Cleveland Street · No Longer Available
Location

348 North Cleveland Street, Orange, CA 92866

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Beautifully remodeled, adorable vintage home! Built in 1909 in the Old Town Historic District! Incredible location! Close to Chapman University and the Orange Circle with fabulous restaurants and shops, Relax on nostalgic front porch. Stunning kitchen and baths! Wonderful open floor plan including a Living Room, Dining Room, gorgeous updated Kitchen, large Family Room with fireplace. Hardwood flooring, high ceilings, great ambiance! Master Bedroom has been generously enlarged, en suite bathroom. Enjoy spacious yard with fruit trees. Pristine & meticulous inside and out! Unbelievable opportunity to share the Old Towne Orange lifestyle!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 348 N Cleveland Street have any available units?
348 N Cleveland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 348 N Cleveland Street have?
Some of 348 N Cleveland Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 348 N Cleveland Street currently offering any rent specials?
348 N Cleveland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 348 N Cleveland Street pet-friendly?
No, 348 N Cleveland Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 348 N Cleveland Street offer parking?
Yes, 348 N Cleveland Street offers parking.
Does 348 N Cleveland Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 348 N Cleveland Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 348 N Cleveland Street have a pool?
No, 348 N Cleveland Street does not have a pool.
Does 348 N Cleveland Street have accessible units?
No, 348 N Cleveland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 348 N Cleveland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 348 N Cleveland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
