346 E Briardale

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher range recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage guest parking hot tub

FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. Upper end unit. New carpet installed, new paint inside, new toilets and new bathroom floors. ALL IMPROVEMENTS ARE NOW DONE! Double pained windows throughout, upgraded kitchen counter, ceiling fans and lights t/o, scraped ceilings with recessed lighting in kitchen, silhouette blinds on dining room window and wood blinds on other windows. New master bath shower enclosure. Laundry room is detached, shared, and under the stairs. Shared garage, 1 space in a double garage. Community pool and spa. Fabulous location at the end of the Cul-de-sac. Very private and facing the greenbelt. Lots of guest parking and convenient to Chapman University or University of Calif Fullerton!