Home
/
Orange, CA
/
346 E Briardale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

346 E Briardale

346 East Briardale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

346 East Briardale Avenue, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
FOR A PRIVATE SHOWING PLEASE CALL CINDY BISTANY 949-735-1777. Upper end unit. New carpet installed, new paint inside, new toilets and new bathroom floors. ALL IMPROVEMENTS ARE NOW DONE! Double pained windows throughout, upgraded kitchen counter, ceiling fans and lights t/o, scraped ceilings with recessed lighting in kitchen, silhouette blinds on dining room window and wood blinds on other windows. New master bath shower enclosure. Laundry room is detached, shared, and under the stairs. Shared garage, 1 space in a double garage. Community pool and spa. Fabulous location at the end of the Cul-de-sac. Very private and facing the greenbelt. Lots of guest parking and convenient to Chapman University or University of Calif Fullerton!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 346 E Briardale have any available units?
346 E Briardale doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 346 E Briardale have?
Some of 346 E Briardale's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 346 E Briardale currently offering any rent specials?
346 E Briardale is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 346 E Briardale pet-friendly?
No, 346 E Briardale is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orange.
Does 346 E Briardale offer parking?
Yes, 346 E Briardale offers parking.
Does 346 E Briardale have units with washers and dryers?
No, 346 E Briardale does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 346 E Briardale have a pool?
Yes, 346 E Briardale has a pool.
Does 346 E Briardale have accessible units?
No, 346 E Briardale does not have accessible units.
Does 346 E Briardale have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 346 E Briardale has units with dishwashers.
