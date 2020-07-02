3106 North Hartman Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

This large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story Orange home is located in a wonderful family neighborhood. The home features a formal dining room, vaulted wood beam celings, central heat and air system with "Nest", 1 fireplace, separate living room and family room, upgraded flooring, remodeled kitchen with shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with direct access, huge master bedroom with walk in closet and sliding door to backyard and double vanities in both bathrooms. Owner will supply washer, dryer and refridgerator. Owner pays for gardening services. Tenant pays for all utilities. Available immediately. No smoking. Small pet will be considered. Renter's insurance is required. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished for same price. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.