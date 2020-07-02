All apartments in Orange
Last updated April 29 2020 at 12:59 AM

3106 North Hartman Street

3106 North Hartman Street · No Longer Available
Location

3106 North Hartman Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This large 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story Orange home is located in a wonderful family neighborhood. The home features a formal dining room, vaulted wood beam celings, central heat and air system with "Nest", 1 fireplace, separate living room and family room, upgraded flooring, remodeled kitchen with shaker cabinets and stainless steel appliances, 2 car garage with direct access, huge master bedroom with walk in closet and sliding door to backyard and double vanities in both bathrooms. Owner will supply washer, dryer and refridgerator. Owner pays for gardening services. Tenant pays for all utilities. Available immediately. No smoking. Small pet will be considered. Renter's insurance is required. Home can be rented furnished or unfurnished for same price. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3106 North Hartman Street have any available units?
3106 North Hartman Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3106 North Hartman Street have?
Some of 3106 North Hartman Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3106 North Hartman Street currently offering any rent specials?
3106 North Hartman Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3106 North Hartman Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3106 North Hartman Street is pet friendly.
Does 3106 North Hartman Street offer parking?
Yes, 3106 North Hartman Street offers parking.
Does 3106 North Hartman Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3106 North Hartman Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3106 North Hartman Street have a pool?
No, 3106 North Hartman Street does not have a pool.
Does 3106 North Hartman Street have accessible units?
No, 3106 North Hartman Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3106 North Hartman Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3106 North Hartman Street has units with dishwashers.

