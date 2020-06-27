3029 North Cottonwood Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome is located within a wonderful family neighborhood in the city of Orange. This home features central heat and air, a 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and a private patio. Upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded laminate flooring, closet organizers, mirrored closet doors, master bedroom with walk in closet, attic fan and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Available August 5th. Small pets under 15 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management to schedule a viewing at 714.202.8100.