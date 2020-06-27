3029 North Cottonwood Street

Amenities
This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome is located within a wonderful family neighborhood in the city of Orange. This home features central heat and air, a 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and a private patio. Upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded laminate flooring, closet organizers, mirrored closet doors, master bedroom with walk in closet, attic fan and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Available August 5th. Small pets under 15 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management to schedule a viewing at 714.202.8100.