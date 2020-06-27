All apartments in Orange
3029 North Cottonwood Street

3029 North Cottonwood Street
Location

3029 North Cottonwood Street, Orange, CA 92865

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This lovely 3 bed 2.5 bath townhome is located within a wonderful family neighborhood in the city of Orange. This home features central heat and air, a 2 car garage with epoxy flooring and a private patio. Upgrades include a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, upgraded laminate flooring, closet organizers, mirrored closet doors, master bedroom with walk in closet, attic fan and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. Available August 5th. Small pets under 15 pounds will be considered. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management to schedule a viewing at 714.202.8100.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3029 North Cottonwood Street have any available units?
3029 North Cottonwood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orange, CA.
How much is rent in Orange, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orange Rent Report.
What amenities does 3029 North Cottonwood Street have?
Some of 3029 North Cottonwood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3029 North Cottonwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
3029 North Cottonwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3029 North Cottonwood Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3029 North Cottonwood Street is pet friendly.
Does 3029 North Cottonwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 3029 North Cottonwood Street offers parking.
Does 3029 North Cottonwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3029 North Cottonwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3029 North Cottonwood Street have a pool?
Yes, 3029 North Cottonwood Street has a pool.
Does 3029 North Cottonwood Street have accessible units?
No, 3029 North Cottonwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3029 North Cottonwood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3029 North Cottonwood Street has units with dishwashers.
